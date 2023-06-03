Joe Biden has signed a "critical" budget deal to raise the debt ceiling for the US, saving the country from falling into an unprecedented default - the failure to make debt repayments.Full Article
Joe Biden signs 'critical' deal to raise US debt ceiling
