Yankees' Aaron Judge runs into outfield wall to rob a hit against Dodgers
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is known for his power at the plate, but the outfielder's glove is a force to be reckoned with, too.
Aaron Judge hit his 19th homer of the season and made a running catch that took him through Dodger Stadium's visiting bullpen door..
Judge literally ran through a wall to help his team