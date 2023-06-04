Rodri says Manchester City are ready to face Inter Milan in Champions League final
Published
Manchester City are "ready" to pass their final "exam" in the Champions League final against Inter, says midfielder Rodri.Full Article
Published
Manchester City are "ready" to pass their final "exam" in the Champions League final against Inter, says midfielder Rodri.Full Article
Manchester City are "ready" to pass their final "exam" in the Champions League final against Inter, says midfielder Rodri.
Pep Guardiola is convinced his Manchester City players will be ready to make the most of their “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity..