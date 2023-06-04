NBA Finals live updates: What to know about Game 2 as Heat aim to even series with Nuggets
The 2023 NBA Finals coninues on Sunday as Jimmy Butler and the Heat will try to even the series at 1-1 with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Nuggets take game one but Heat look to even the series up after tonight.
'We haven't done a damn thing,' Malone said despite Denver's convincing Game 1 victory