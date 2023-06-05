Rose Zhang prevails in pro debut, a win not seen on LPGA Tour in 72 years
The two-time NCAA individual champion made even more history by winning the Americas Open on Sunday in Jersey City.Full Article
Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang became the first LPGA Tour winner in her pro debut in 72 years, capturing the Mizuho Americas..
