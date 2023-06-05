French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur into quarter-finals for first time with win over Bernarda Pera

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reaches the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time with a 6-3 6-1 win over American Bernarda Pera.

