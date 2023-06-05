Thinking of getting NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV? Tuesday is the last day to get a deal
After June 6, the season price for NFL's Sunday Ticket package on YouTube TV will be $349 for YouTube TV subscribers and $449 for non-subscribers.
YouTube TV Announces , NFL 'Sunday Ticket' Subscription Price.
ESPN reports that YouTube and NFL "Sunday Ticket" struck a $2..