Supreme Court will hear attempt to trademark ‘Trump Too Small’
A California attorney wants to trademark the phrase “Trump Too Small” for use on t-shirts that mock Donald Trump and echo taunts from the 2016 Republican primary.Full Article
The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump..
'Trump too small'