Cornel West announces he's running for president in 2024 'for truth and justice'
Cornel West, a progressive activist and scholar, announced a bid for the White House, saying he has opted to "run for truth and justice."
Philosophy professor, historian and political activist Cornel West has entered the 2024 presidential race. West, 70, on Monday..