New Tottenham manager: Ange Postecoglou named Spurs boss
Tottenham confirm the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, with the Australian leaving Celtic to take over at the Premier League club.Full Article
We asked Sunday Mail chief football writer Scott McDermott for his views on the new Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to a domestic treble this season, and the manager has now been linked with the Spurs job