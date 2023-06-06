Air Quality Worsens in Northern U.S. From Canada Wildfire Smoke
The smoke cast a pall over New York State and Vermont on Tuesday, meteorologists said, and triggered air quality alerts from Massachusetts to Minnesota.Full Article
More than 400 active fires were burning across Canada, prompting thousands to evacuate their homes. Smoke from hundreds of..
Canada looks headed for its worst-ever year of wildfire destruction and compromised air quality as warm and dry conditions are..