Ukraine dam: Consequences for people and the environment
Published
The collapse of a major dam in Ukraine is having catastrophic impacts that Ukraine's environment minister, Ruslan Strilets, says amounts to 'ecocide.'Full Article
Published
The collapse of a major dam in Ukraine is having catastrophic impacts that Ukraine's environment minister, Ruslan Strilets, says amounts to 'ecocide.'Full Article
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has resulted in the deaths so far of more than 8,700 Ukrainian civilians, including more..