Rory McIlroy surprised, feels 'like a sacrificial lamb' after PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger
Rory McIlroy said he was surprised and has mixed emotions over the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, adding he feels like a "sacrificial lamb."
Rory McIlroy has spoken out for the first time following the news that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series will merge into one..