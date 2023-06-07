Lionel Messi, Soccer’s Most Coveted Free Agent, Picks Inter Miami
Published
Days after he announced he would not return to Paris St.-Germain, Messi, Argentina’s World Cup hero, said his next stop would be Inter Miami of M.L.S.Full Article
Published
Days after he announced he would not return to Paris St.-Germain, Messi, Argentina’s World Cup hero, said his next stop would be Inter Miami of M.L.S.Full Article
Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his..
Inter Miami are working together with the Major League Soccer with the aim of arranging the transfer of Lionel Messi, a fee agent..