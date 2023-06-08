'Vanderpump Rules' reunion finale: Raquel reveals she slept with Tom while Ariana attended funeral
Published
Here are all the shocking revelations from the final installment of the "Vanderpump Rules" finale, including a "dementor" insult.
Published
Here are all the shocking revelations from the final installment of the "Vanderpump Rules" finale, including a "dementor" insult.
The "Vanderpump Rules" reunion reached its climactic conclusion Wednesday night as Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss professed their..
For the first time since her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed, Raquel Leviss faced off against Ariana Madix during the final..