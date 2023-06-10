World Test Championship final: India's Virat Kohli stands between Australia and title
Published
Australia are on course to be crowned world Test champions but must a find a way past India's Virat Kohli if they are to win the final.Full Article
Published
Australia are on course to be crowned world Test champions but must a find a way past India's Virat Kohli if they are to win the final.Full Article
It was hard luck for Team India as Australia outclassed Rohit Sharma led team in all departments of the game and won the match by..
Watch the moment Australia win the World Test Championship final, as Scott Boland makes an easy catch to remove India's Mohammed..