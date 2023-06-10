Counteroffensive action against Russian forces is under way, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, with troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.Full Article
Ukraine launches counteroffensive against Russia as troops engage in intense fighting
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia-Ukraine War: Long-awaited counteroffensive has begun, confirms Kyiv | Oneindia News
Oneindia
The breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam seems to have made a very little difference for Kyiv’s plans in its attempt to wrest its..
Ukraine Attacks Russian Defenses Amid Rumors the Counteroffensive Has Begun
Wibbitz Top Stories
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukraine launches long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia
Newsy
ViewUkraine's military has initiated its highly anticipated counteroffensive in response to the invasion of the country by Russian..
-
US Ex-General Says Russia Benefits From Dam Blast, Putin ‘Likely’ To Use Nuclear Weapons Rather Than Lose In Ukraine – Interview
Eurasia Review
-
Ukraine launches biggest attack in months as much-hyped counteroffensive begins
NaturalNews.com
-
How Russia’s War In Ukraine Threatens The Planet – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
What We Know About The Destroyed Ukrainian Dam And Its Consequences – Analysis
Eurasia Review