Don't block Boris Johnson returning to Parliament, Jacob Rees-Mogg warns Tories
Published
The party risks "civil war" if the ex-PM is ever stopped from returning to Parliament, Mr Rees-Mogg says.Full Article
Published
The party risks "civil war" if the ex-PM is ever stopped from returning to Parliament, Mr Rees-Mogg says.Full Article
Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Conservative Party could split in two if people try to stop Boris Johnson returning to Parliament
Dozens of allies of U.K. ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson have received honors from King Charles III. That has drawn cries of..