Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez: Scot loses WBO super-lightweight title in New York
Published
Josh Taylor has his final world title wrenched away as Teofimo Lopez outpoints him to become WBO super-lightweight champion.Full Article
Published
Josh Taylor has his final world title wrenched away as Teofimo Lopez outpoints him to become WBO super-lightweight champion.Full Article
The WBO super-lightweight title will be on the line inside Madison Square Garden.
The WBO super-lightweight champion will put his title on the line against the American in New York.