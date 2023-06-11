French Open live updates: Novak Djokovic to meet Casper Ruud in men’s final
Djokovic is looking to make tennis history while Ruud takes aim at his first Grand Slam title. Follow along for live updates.Full Article
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won his record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title. In the final of the French Open,..
Novak Djokovic shows his greatness once again by beating Casper Ruud to win the French Open and claim a men's record 23rd Grand..