Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners as Ukrainian forces claim advance made in counteroffensive
Published
Russia and Ukraine announced simultaneously on Sunday the return of nearly 100 soldiers from each side.Full Article
Published
Russia and Ukraine announced simultaneously on Sunday the return of nearly 100 soldiers from each side.Full Article
The breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam seems to have made a very little difference for Kyiv’s plans in its attempt to wrest its..
Heavy fighting is taking place in eastern Ukraine, around Bakhmut and Maryinka, where Ukrainian forces reportedly have repelled..