Brittany: Girl, 11, from British family shot dead in France
The girl's parents were also injured in the incident, which was reportedly after a dispute between neighbours.Full Article
The girl's father has also been seriously injured during the incident, while her eight-year-old sister emerged unharmed, although..
The child was shot dead as she played in her family's garden in the village of Saint-Herbot in Brittany.