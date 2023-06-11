After Conor McGregor punches, Miami Heat mascot Burnie ready for potential Game 6
Published
Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot who visited the ER after MMA star Conor McGregor punched him in a promotional stunt, is available for a potential Game 6.
Published
Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot who visited the ER after MMA star Conor McGregor punched him in a promotional stunt, is available for a potential Game 6.
Former UFC champion Connor McGregor clocked Miami Heat mascot Burnie in the face twice, as part of a halftime skit during Game 4 of..
Miami's mascot, Burnie, was taken to the emergency room after a skit with ex-UFC fighter Conor McGregor during the Heat's 108-95..