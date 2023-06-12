Canadian golfer flattened by security while spraying champagne in Canadian Open celebration
Nick Taylor's victory on Sunday marked the first time a Canadian golfer won the Canadian Open the title since 1954. That didn't seem lost on fellow Canuck Adam Hadwin who was one of the the first to rush the green in celebration, spraying champagne at Taylor and his caddie. A security guard at the event did not recognize Hadwin, and the golfer was absolutely levelled onto the green by the vigilant guard.Full Article