Jodie Comer has scooped the Tony Award for best leading actress for her performance in the one-woman play Prima Facie.Full Article
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer wins best actress Tony Award for Prima Facie
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tony Awards 2023 top moments: Nonbinary winners make history, Ron DeSantis compared to KKK leader
Jodie Comer took home the Tony for best actress in a play for "Prima Facie" at Sunday's unscripted ceremony amid an ongoing..
USATODAY.com
Jodie Comer Leaves Broadway Show Because of Air Quality Concerns
The actress has been nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the play “Prima Facie.”
NYTimes.com