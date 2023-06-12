Golden Globes Are Sold and Hollywood Foreign Press Is No More
Published
After a series of ethics, finance and diversity scandals, the embattled awards show will continue but the group that was behind it for decades will not.Full Article
Published
After a series of ethics, finance and diversity scandals, the embattled awards show will continue but the group that was behind it for decades will not.Full Article
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is dead. Long live the Golden Globes. That, at least, is the message from Dick Clark..
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has sold off all assets and rights for the Golden Globe Awards, following..