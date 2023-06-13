Pat Sajak, Longtime ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host, Says He Will Retire
Published
The game show host, a mainstay of American television, has starred on the program since 1981. He said he will step down in 2024.Full Article
Published
The game show host, a mainstay of American television, has starred on the program since 1981. He said he will step down in 2024.Full Article
Sajak, 76, has hosted the popular game show since 1981 and says the upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune will be his last.
Longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak will retire from the syndicated game show after more than 40 seasons next year, the..