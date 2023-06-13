NBA: Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to claim first NBA title
The Denver Nuggets clinch their first NBA title as Nikola Jokic scores 28 points in a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat on Monday seals a 4-1 series win.Full Article
For the first time in their 47-year history, the Nuggets are NBA champions. Denver knocked out Miami in a grueling, back-and-forth..