Nottingham Open: Andy Murray beats Joris de Loore to progress to the second round
Published
Watch the best shots as Great Britain's Andy Murray beats Belgium's Joris de Loore 6-3 6-4 in the opening round of the Nottingham Open.Full Article
Published
Watch the best shots as Great Britain's Andy Murray beats Belgium's Joris de Loore 6-3 6-4 in the opening round of the Nottingham Open.Full Article
Watch the best shots as Great Britain's Andy Murray beats Belgium's Joris De Loore 6-3 6-4 in the opening round of the Nottingham..
Britain's Andy Murray moves into the second round of the Nottingham Open as he continues his build-up to Wimbledon.