Muskox smashes 210-pound pumpkin in early Halloween treat
Published
A muskox at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, received an early Halloween treat on Wednesday — a 210-pound pumpkin to play with and devour.Full Article
