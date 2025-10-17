Ministers are working with police to reverse the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending a football match against Aston Villa, Number 10 has said.Full Article
Government 'working to reverse' ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending Aston Villa match
'We're doing everything we can' to overturn ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, government says
BBC News
The Home Office said it is exploring what extra resources are required to allow fans to attend the Aston Villa match.
Birmingham MP defends Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban
ODN
Ayoub Khan, Independent MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, defended the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their match..