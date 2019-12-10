Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Study finds that a small rise in employment means a big rise in flu cases

Newsday Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
2019 study finds a 1-point increase in the employment rate correlates with a 16% rise in flu-related doctor visits.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KoldoEchebarria

Koldo Echebarria RT @bill_easterly: New study finds that Jeff Sachs' Millennium Village in northern Ghana had small or null effects; the Big Push did not ap… 6 hours ago

DreBoiDaTruth

DreBoi Da Truth I'm for it if its taxable income.. I think a small percentage of people will give up on life in general but most of… https://t.co/CsNW4ETlu7 7 hours ago

diabetesobes20

PDOC 2020 Eating in sync with biological clock could replace problematic #diabetes_treatment A new study finds that a starch-… https://t.co/HzJ9gDwjoT 2 days ago

eleanor__p

Ellie Philpotts A 'Human Reproduction' study found that men have a higher risk of infertility if they're born small for their gesta… https://t.co/NhTk2824Ch 2 days ago

ThornburyCS

ThornburyCollections Small Businesses Waste 56.4M Hours a Year Chasing Late Payments, Study Finds - https://t.co/nifLkAitVj If only ther… https://t.co/9xKFMjoLs1 3 days ago

DanielGriffinMD

Daniel Griffin RT @PWB_Global: PWB Founder Dr. Daniel Griffin quoted in new @Newsday article "Study finds that a small rise in employment means a big ris… 4 days ago

normalsizedhand

Vodka is too spicy New PEW study finds that a majority of Nicleback fans have small peepee's 5 days ago

highkey_blue

alex 🚷 @huskerfalcon44 @All_Fem_United @MargACliff @LilaGraceRose actually, 98.4% of women who get an ultrasound before an… https://t.co/OHsLVtYNDp 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.