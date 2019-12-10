New York Life in talks to buy Cigna unit for nearly $6bn

Ryerson Journalism New York Life in talks to acquire Cigna unit for $6 billion. Story from #RSJalum @AlicjaGrad via @InsuranceBizUS https://t.co/TdPoycMoZb 1 day ago

NY Business Journal New York Life Insurance Co. is negotiating with Cigna Corp. to buy a unit that sells non-medical insurance products… https://t.co/aKjgL1YdwJ 3 days ago

Policy.Report New York Life #Insurance to acquire #Cigna unit at $6 billion. #PolicyReport #Media7 #Deck7 https://t.co/dijpUMShO7 3 days ago

PBMpharmacist.com New York Life Is in Talks to Buy Cigna Non-Health Insurance Unit https://t.co/65vPHBxyod 3 days ago

Dr. Gina Reghetti DO RT @AAPSonline: "Cigna ... has been working to trim debt after last year’s acquisition of pharmacy-benefits manager Express Scripts Holding… 3 days ago