Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Smart' Contact Lenses Might Also Monitor Eye Health

Newsmax Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Eye doctors may someday use "smart" contact lenses to track patients' eye health, early research suggests. A team of scientists in South Korea has packed incredibly small electronic circuitry, batteries, and antennae into a soft contact lens. The goal: to monitor eyes for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DSMWcom

DSMWcom ‘Smart’ Contact Lenses Might Also Monitor Eye Health https://t.co/uj5x8rC8uN 2 hours ago

AlturaStudies

Altura 'Smart' contact lenses might also monitor eye health https://t.co/UZLRQD68No https://t.co/RYLKF01Xsg 4 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom ‘Smart’ Contact Lenses Might Also Monitor Eye Health https://t.co/kBxqY8vs79 1 day ago

RickMcGuire1

Rick McGuire Best of: Are we ready for ‘smart’ contact lenses? https://t.co/BrwQFyn8JJ 1 day ago

eyedocsf

Chester Quan, OD 'Smart' Contact Lenses Might Also Monitor Eye Health https://t.co/QBoRlQ4oBS 2 days ago

VillanChris

Chris Barlow RT @JosieBarlow1: 'Smart' Contact Lenses Might Also Monitor Eye Health - https://t.co/ElzadxTp0i #GoogleAlerts 2 days ago

OpticalMic

MIC Optical 'Smart' Contact Lenses Might Also Monitor Eye Health https://t.co/QOHdMUOecq https://t.co/Vj51VYAIVK 2 days ago

vidznet

VidzNet ‘Smart’ Contact Lenses Might Also Monitor Eye Health https://t.co/5iBJoglg9u 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.