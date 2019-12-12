'Smart' Contact Lenses Might Also Monitor Eye Health Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Eye doctors may someday use "smart" contact lenses to track patients' eye health, early research suggests. A team of scientists in South Korea has packed incredibly small electronic circuitry, batteries, and antennae into a soft contact lens. The goal: to monitor eyes for... 👓 View full article

