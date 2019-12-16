BeiGene cancer drug fails in study against AbbVie: J&J's Imbruvica

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

BeiGene Ltd said on Monday a late-stage trial failed to show that its cancer treatment Brukinsa was superior to Imbruvica, a rival drug from Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie Inc. The results come merely a month after BeiGene scored a win with Brukinsa's approval to treat patients with mantle cell lymphoma, who have received at least one prior therapy.


