Trump administration advances prescription drug import plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration, eager to show progress on prescription drug costs, on Wednesday moved forward on its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-priced medicines from abroad.



Health officials unveiled a proposed regulation that would allow states to import many brand name drugs from Canada, with federal oversight. A second draft plan would let pharmaceutical companies seek approval to import their own drugs, from any country.



It's unclear that either idea will have an impact on patients' costs ahead of the 2020 election, but the Trump administration has advanced beyond its predecessors in trying to set up a supervised system for importing drugs. Medicines cost less in other advanced countries because the governments take an active role in setting prices.



“A new pathway for importation can move us to a more open and competitive market,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.



“We will not take steps that would put patients or our drug supply at risk,” he added.



The steps taken Wednesday follow the outline of an announcement by the White House in July.



Drug companies have been under relentless criticism over high prices from President Donald Trump and leading lawmakers of both major political parties. A government report showed that prices for pharmacy drugs fell by 1% last year, for the first time in 45 years. But the decline was driven by lower generic drug prices while the cost of brand name drugs continued to rise, although more slowly.



The cost of medicines remains one of the top health care worries for Americans, and a recent Gallup-West Health poll found that 66% of adults believe the Trump administration has made little or no progress on the issue.


