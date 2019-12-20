Global  

French telecom company Orange convicted over suicides

SeattlePI.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
French phone and Internet provider Orange was found guilty Friday of a string of employee suicides.

A Paris court fined it 75,000 euros (more than $83,000) on Friday in a landmark court ruling over suicides in the 2000s while the company was undergoing difficult restructuring. A decision on whether to award 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in damages from the company was pending.

The former CEO was also convicted and sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay 15,000 euros in fines. Other managers were also sentenced to prison and thousands of euros in fines. It is not yet clear whether they will appeal.

They denied responsibility for suicides of people they didn't know. But the court ruled they and the company were guilty of collective moral harassment.

Orange is France's first big company to be tried on the charge so this could set legal precedent.

The court said “the methods used to reach 22,000 job cuts were illegal.”

Orange's lawyers said the job cuts were a necessary part of privatization of state-run France Telecom. Orange is still France's dominant telephone company and has operations in 26 countries around Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Its share price did not see significant change after the ruling.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW.

French telecommunications powerhouse Orange is facing a potentially landmark court ruling Friday on whether it was responsible for dozens of employee suicides or suicide attempts during a painful restructuring.

The decision could set a legal precedent, because Orange is the first of France's big listed companies to be tried on a charge of "institutionalized moral harassment." Orange was called France Telecom at the time of the suicides in the 2000s.

Former CEO Didier Lombard could face...
