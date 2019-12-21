These holidays, don't be too merry: Your heart will thank you, doctors say

The number of people who end up in hospital emergency rooms with anÂ irregular heartbeatÂ increases during the holidays, experts say.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’ How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’. The term, coined in 1978, describes the influx of emergency room patients during the holidays suffering from irregular heart rhythms. Atrial fibrillation.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52Published 15 hours ago Pontiac homeless shelter forced to close just before the holidays A homeless shelter in the heart of downtown Pontiac is shutting its door just days before Christmas due to budget restraints. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:15Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources How to stay healthy during the holidays: “Don’t ignore your symptoms” Doctors warn us to take extra care of our health around the holidays. Research finds our risk of having a heart attack jumps 37% on Christmas Eve, and they're...

CBS News 18 hours ago





Tweets about this