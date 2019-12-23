Global  

Allergan's acute migraine treatment wins U.S. FDA approval

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved Allergan Plc's drug for treating acute migraine in adults.
