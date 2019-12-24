Global  

Pentagon Advises Members Of Armed Forces Not To Use Home DNA Testing Kits

NPR Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Pentagon is advising members of the military to refrain from using home DNA kits. NPR's Air Shapiro talks with Science Magazine's Jennifer Couzin-Frankel about questions on privacy laws surrounding genetic data.
