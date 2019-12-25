Global  

ESPN's Edward Aschoff, 34, Dies After Battling Pneumonia

Newsmax Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Edward Aschoff, who covered college football for ESPN, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday."We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his loved...
