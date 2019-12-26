Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CDC: Skin Cream Can Cause Nerve Damage

Newsmax Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A skin-lightening cream from Mexico that contained toxic mercury left a California woman with significant central nervous system damage, doctors report in a case study.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Skin Lightening Cream Puts Woman In A Coma [Video]Skin Lightening Cream Puts Woman In A Coma

A woman's skin-lightening face cream put her in a coma because it was contaminated with mercury.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Five Mistakes Making Your Skin Dry In The Winter [Video]Five Mistakes Making Your Skin Dry In The Winter

1. Use cream instead of lotion and use it twice a day not just once. 2. Moisturize immediately after bathing. 3. Use moisturizers that help the skin itself and fill in the cracks between skin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Tweets about this

findyourseflwel

findyourselfwell Skin-Lightening Cream Could Cause Nerve Damage, CDC Report Warns https://t.co/YmTo6LW6GQ https://t.co/Rn5athdMp6 5 minutes ago

along5sal

faisal ismail Skin-Lightening Cream Could Cause Nerve Damage, CDC Report Warns https://t.co/84KwkaWolT 27 minutes ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand CDC: Skin Cream Can Cause Nerve Damage | https://t.co/WTVGXPMlWE https://t.co/a39yEwIt9X via @Newsmax 1 hour ago

cknetworkpharma

Cknetworkpharmacy Skin-Lightening Cream Could Cause Nerve Damage, CDC Report Warns https://t.co/xnCMtXlreY 1 hour ago

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage Skin-Lightening Cream Could Cause Nerve Damage, CDC Report Warns https://t.co/gjxRB338Ly https://t.co/7ex6LXRlxA 2 hours ago

vidznet

VidzNet Skin-Lightening Cream Could Cause Nerve Damage, CDC Report Warns https://t.co/HtH9THmKof 2 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom CDC: Skin Cream Can Cause Nerve Damage https://t.co/2i5iOyfk98 2 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Skin-lightening cream could cause nerve damage, CDC report warns Dec 25, 2019 - Medical Xpress - https://t.co/QcZZ087Lgm 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.