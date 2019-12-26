Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Alberta government plans to change drug coverage for 26,000 people in an effort to save $380 million over the next four years, but some physicians and researchers worry the switch will bring harm to patients.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Doctors warn Crohn's, arthritis patients will pay a price as Alberta pulls drug funding

Doctors say 2,000 patients in Alberta will pay a price with the government's plan to stop funding Remicade, a drug used to treat people with Crohn's and...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CougarCentreSLC

David C. Moore This needs to happen since governments need to stand up to the sick profiteering that goes on in the Big ⁦@PhRMA in… https://t.co/dpBjR7e2CG 1 hour ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC ‘I don’t want to regress’: Patients, doctors divided on Alberta’s move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/JMkJPulQ7B 2 hours ago

worlddailyus

worlddaily ‘I don’t want to regress’: Patients, doctors divided on Alberta’s move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/p7CYREQZ15 3 hours ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca ‘I don’t want to regress’: Patients, doctors divided on Alberta’s move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/VD7lXf4ffr 3 hours ago

kathleen_petty

Kathleen Petty RT @CBCEdmonton: 'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage https://t.co/MsAiA… 3 hours ago

RobACooper

Robert Cooper RT @CBCCalgary: 'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage https://t.co/d1pI47… 3 hours ago

CBCHealth

CBC Health News 'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/gt6OE14Lws 3 hours ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton 'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/KwagRfts3K 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.