David C. Moore This needs to happen since governments need to stand up to the sick profiteering that goes on in the Big ⁦@PhRMA in… https://t.co/dpBjR7e2CG 1 hour ago VIPortal INC ‘I don’t want to regress’: Patients, doctors divided on Alberta’s move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/JMkJPulQ7B 2 hours ago worlddaily ‘I don’t want to regress’: Patients, doctors divided on Alberta’s move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/p7CYREQZ15 3 hours ago MyCityNews.ca ‘I don’t want to regress’: Patients, doctors divided on Alberta’s move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/VD7lXf4ffr 3 hours ago Kathleen Petty RT @CBCEdmonton: 'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage https://t.co/MsAiA… 3 hours ago Robert Cooper RT @CBCCalgary: 'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage https://t.co/d1pI47… 3 hours ago CBC Health News 'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/gt6OE14Lws 3 hours ago CBC Edmonton 'I don't want to regress': Patients, doctors divided on Alberta's move to change biologic drug coverage… https://t.co/KwagRfts3K 3 hours ago