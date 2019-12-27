Global  

Harm reduction agency urges Quebec to get naloxone into hands of more opioid users

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Naloxone kits have been freely available through 1,900 Quebec pharmacies since 2017, in an effort to avoid the kind of full-blown opioid overdose crisis that B.C. is experiencing. But CACTUS Montréal believes the opioid antidote must be made more accessible — distributed anonymously and on a larger scale.
