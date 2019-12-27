Global  

Antibiotics maker Melinta files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Melinta Therapeutics Inc said on Friday it had filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest casualty of a persistent cash burn in the antibiotic industry.
