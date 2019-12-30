Global  

AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza gets FDA okay to treat pancreatic cancer

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co's ovarian cancer drug, Lynparza, was approved by U.S. regulators for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer in patients with BRCA gene mutations, the British drugmaker said on Monday.
