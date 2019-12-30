Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chinese Researcher Who Created Gene-Edited Babies Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison

NPR Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
He Jiankui announced in November 2018 that he had created the world's first gene-edited babies. Scientists are concerned about unintended side effects that could be passed down to future generations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

China jails 'gene-editing' scientist 01:01

 A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

A scientist who genetically edited babies was just sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's how he did it and why scientists around the world are outraged.

A scientist who genetically edited babies was just sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's how he did it and why scientists around the world are outraged.** · *A Chinese court on Monday sentenced scientist He Jiankui, who claimed in 2018 that the first two gene-edited babies had been born, to three years in...
Business Insider Also reported by •NPRSifyCBS NewsNYTimes.com

Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison: Xinhua

A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday, according to the official Xinhua...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24Business InsiderSifyCBS NewsNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.