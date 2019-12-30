Global  

Study: FDA Did Not Verify If Opioid-Curbing Effort Worked

Newsmax Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The FDA failed to verify whether a program designed to help control the opioid crisis actually worked because of poor oversight, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine and reported on by the New York Times.
