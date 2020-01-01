Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cutting out alcohol may reduce atrial fibrillation episodes

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
(Reuters Health) - For people with atrial fibrillation, abstinence from alcohol may make the heart beat better.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’ [Video]How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’

How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’. The term, coined in 1978, describes the influx of emergency room patients during the holidays suffering from irregular heart rhythms. Atrial fibrillation..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published

Lake Worth man credits Apple Watch with saving his life [Video]Lake Worth man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Roy Robinson was recently visiting his son in Baltimore, Maryland when he received an alert telling him to seek medical attention. He didn’t think much of it until it popped up numerous times saying..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thenewsedgenow

The News Edge Cutting out alcohol may reduce atrial fibrillation episodes https://t.co/03X6ThvXt4 https://t.co/6AXdbQOElQ 24 minutes ago

AfrinewsReport

Afrinews Report RT @AfrinewsReport: Afrinews Report: Cutting out alcohol may reduce atrial fibrillation... https://t.co/5KprqIqMdV #Alchohol #Health #heart… 30 minutes ago

OpiyoOloya

Opiyo Oloya Cutting out alcohol may reduce atrial fibrillation episodes | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/hkDYmgNiCP 45 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next #Doctors often advise patients that having a drink a day can be good for the heart, but that should not apply to… https://t.co/SWd0jZv4Wd 3 hours ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: Cutting out alcohol may reduce atrial fibrillation episodes https://t.co/fZ2sLZLFQe https://t.co/h58dfbsLbN 4 hours ago

rcadiaworld

Arcadiaworldwide Cutting out alcohol may reduce atrial fibrillation episodes https://t.co/jZkiuKtw4j https://t.co/ZPREfFEmRD 4 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Cutting Out Alcohol May Reduce Atrial Fibrillation Episodes https://t.co/bN1L6Yeeai https://t.co/WoTBtjjE9o 5 hours ago

AfrinewsReport

Afrinews Report Afrinews Report: Cutting out alcohol may reduce atrial fibrillation... https://t.co/5KprqIqMdV #Alchohol #Health… https://t.co/2uTWjx3Nr9 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.