Cutting out alcohol may reduce atrial fibrillation episodes

How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’. The term, coined in 1978, describes the influx of emergency room patients during the holidays suffering from irregular heart rhythms. Atrial fibrillation..

Lake Worth man credits Apple Watch with saving his life Roy Robinson was recently visiting his son in Baltimore, Maryland when he received an alert telling him to seek medical attention. He didn’t think much of it until it popped up numerous times saying.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:58Published on December 6, 2019