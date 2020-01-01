Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dianne's Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Product Sienna Turtle Brownie Item Number 8495241115 Lot Code 19198

FDA Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA 01950 is recalling twenty six cases of product Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 , because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reac
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sugar Creek wants to fine car lot owner along U.S. 24 for flooding issues [Video]Sugar Creek wants to fine car lot owner along U.S. 24 for flooding issues

The mayor of Sugar Creek, Missouri, says the city will fine a business owner $500 for every day he does not fix a flooding issue along U.S. 24. Each time the Kansas City metro gets heavy rain, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uMata_App

uMata Dianne's Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Product Sienna Turtle Brownie Item Num… https://t.co/6jK2aQOP2g 54 seconds ago

Allergy_bio

Allergy News Dianne's Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Product Sienna Turtle Brownie Item Num… https://t.co/MF3cSS58gj 1 minute ago

NewsMassCentral

MassCentralMedia Dianne’s Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Product Sienna Turtle Brownie Item Num… https://t.co/F9sPa2iNWk 21 minutes ago

SafetyRecallApp

Safety Recall Alert Dianne's Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Product Sienna Turtle Brownie... https://t.co/iwmK4Wehmr 24 minutes ago

NthPharmaNews

Nth Analytics Dianne's Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Product Sienna Turtle Brownie Item Num… https://t.co/SbiDfrDfWG 27 minutes ago

fdadaily

FDA Daily Dianne&amp;#039;s Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Product Sienna Turtle Brownie… https://t.co/hynGlxES1X 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.