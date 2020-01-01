Dianne's Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut Allergen in Product Sienna Turtle Brownie Item Number 8495241115 Lot Code 19198

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA 01950 is recalling twenty six cases of product Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 , because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reac



